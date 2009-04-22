DRINK. London iPhone app launches

Deck of Secrets' "DRINK. London" is a new iPhone app that focuses on London's "most stylish" bars, claiming to make impressing drinking companions easy.

The app uses the iPhone's GPS to prioritise the closest of the 75 bars in the guide to where you are, with info and pics of the venue.

In addition, there are four buttons that offer the ability to call the venue, email a friend to invite them there, add the venue to your address book, or visit the venue's website.

Once a bar has been decided on users can get directions using the GPS on the iPhone with Google Maps.

The bars are chosen by independent experts and all venues are selected "purely on their merits" with no-one able to pay their way into the guide.

The app is available now for $3.99, £2.39, or 2.99 euros.