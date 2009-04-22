DRINK. London iPhone app launches
Deck of Secrets' "DRINK. London" is a new iPhone app that focuses on London's "most stylish" bars, claiming to make impressing drinking companions easy.
The app uses the iPhone's GPS to prioritise the closest of the 75 bars in the guide to where you are, with info and pics of the venue.
In addition, there are four buttons that offer the ability to call the venue, email a friend to invite them there, add the venue to your address book, or visit the venue's website.
Once a bar has been decided on users can get directions using the GPS on the iPhone with Google Maps.
The bars are chosen by independent experts and all venues are selected "purely on their merits" with no-one able to pay their way into the guide.
The app is available now for $3.99, £2.39, or 2.99 euros.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments