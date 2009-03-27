  SlingPlayer app to launch for iPhone

Those of you who can't bear to be parted from your beloved TV programming will be pleased to hear there will soon be another way for you to stay plugged in to the telly.

SlingMedia, the company behind the SlingPlayer TV streaming services, has submitted its concept iPhone SlingPlayer application to be included in Apple's App Store confirming it's moving from proof of concept to reality.

When we brought you news that this was coming, from January's Macworld event, a SlingMedia exec told us "SlingPlayer Mobile is ideally suited for the iPhone's large touch screen display".

The company says: "We've been working hard to bring the SlingPlayer Mobile experience to the iPhone and iPod touch, and we are almost there! By Q1 this year we will submit our first release of our application to the iPhone App Store".

We will keep you posted.