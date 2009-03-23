  Apple discontinues iPhone Bluetooth headset

Apple has discontinued its own-brand iPhone Bluetooth headset.

Although the likely reason for the discontinuation is a product update when the rumoured next-gen iPhone launches in June, AppleInsider suggests another possibility.

The site reports that it has received unconfirmed tips that Apple has "recently recalled existing inventory of the iPhone Bluetooth Headset for undisclosed reasons".

The headset launched along with the iPhone and was offered with a "dual dock" for both the user's iPhone and headset, something else since discontinued.

When launched in the UK the minimalist headset was priced at £79.

It's currently not appearing at all on the UK's online Apple Store whereas in the States it does appear - but marked as "discontinued".