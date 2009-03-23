Apple discontinues iPhone Bluetooth headset
Apple has discontinued its own-brand iPhone Bluetooth headset.
Although the likely reason for the discontinuation is a product update when the rumoured next-gen iPhone launches in June, AppleInsider suggests another possibility.
The site reports that it has received unconfirmed tips that Apple has "recently recalled existing inventory of the iPhone Bluetooth Headset for undisclosed reasons".
The headset launched along with the iPhone and was offered with a "dual dock" for both the user's iPhone and headset, something else since discontinued.
When launched in the UK the minimalist headset was priced at £79.
It's currently not appearing at all on the UK's online Apple Store whereas in the States it does appear - but marked as "discontinued".
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments