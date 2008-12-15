  Apple relaxes App Store rules

Back in September we brought you the news that Apple had rejected a "pull my finger" fart joke iPhone application from the App Store.

Well, good news for those with the toilet-humour funny bone, as it seems the company has u-turned on its decision to turn it down.

Although at the time Apple has said the rejection was due to the app being of "limited utility to the broad iPhone and iPod touch user community" it seems this was not quite the case.

The developer of the "pull my finger" app has revealed that an Apple representative told him that the rejection was due to Apple not really having a NSFW category for those kind of apps.

But, this is to be created with the Apple rep claiming they'd be lifting the restriction on more of these types of apps, so expect a barrage of lewd, crude and rude widgets soon.