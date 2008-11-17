  Apple researching search engine rehaul

Apparently Apple isn't very happy with the search engine experience currently being offered on its mobile devices.

And, according to TechCrunch among others, it is looking to create a new search engine wrapper to make the search interface more approachable.

The idea, says AppleInsider, is that this interface "could be grafted on top of existing technologies like Google search".

But it's all still in the realm of rumour, and TechCrunch admits there's little evidence: "If Apple were building a search engine, they’d be hiring search experts and engineers", the report states. "We’ve talked to a ton of them at all the big companies, and while some of them heard the same rumors, none have lost search employees to Apple, or heard of any specific hirings."

But even if there's only a "nugget of truth" to it, it's still exciting stuff.