Santok offers iPower for the iPhone
"If you need longer battery life from your iPhone or want some extra volume when playing music or watching films, here’s the answer..."
So reads the blurb for Santok's new STK iPower that incorporates a rechargeable Li-ion polymer battery for up to 200 hours extra standby time, 7 hours talk time or 20 hours music playback time in a case for the iPhone.
The iPower also offers built-in speakers, although with 2 x 1 watt stereo speakers they are more for an audio boost than room-filling sound.
The flip-case has a hole for the camera and can also be used as a support stand for video watching and the like.
This product is currently only available for the first generation iPhone with an iPhone 3G version promised soon. It's £39.99 from www.fonem8.com.
- Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news, release date and rumours plus G6 Plus and G6 Play: Everything we know so far
- iPhone Battery Health explained: How to disable throttling with iOS 11.3
- Best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: £100 Argos gift card with 20GB EE deal
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
Comments