  Santok offers iPower for the iPhone

"If you need longer battery life from your iPhone or want some extra volume when playing music or watching films, here’s the answer..."

So reads the blurb for Santok's new STK iPower that incorporates a rechargeable Li-ion polymer battery for up to 200 hours extra standby time, 7 hours talk time or 20 hours music playback time in a case for the iPhone.

The iPower also offers built-in speakers, although with 2 x 1 watt stereo speakers they are more for an audio boost than room-filling sound.

The flip-case has a hole for the camera and can also be used as a support stand for video watching and the like.

This product is currently only available for the first generation iPhone with an iPhone 3G version promised soon. It's £39.99 from www.fonem8.com.