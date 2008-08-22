  iPhone launches in India

India has got the iPhone, but at three times the price that the phone was sold for in the US of A, there's not going to be quite so many takers...

In the UK and US, there were huge queues for the phone but over in India today, the $700 obviously put people off - especially as this is twice the monthly salary of white-collar middle managers.

However, says Reuters, affluent young business folk are still going for the Apple phone and there was a "small but enthusiastic crowd" outside Vodafone Essar, which is one of the two retail distributors in India.

In Jaipur, the local Maharaja was amongst those seen waiting in line at midnight.

Then there are those who didn't queue.

Sanjay Kapoor, Airtel's president for mobile services, said the company received more than 200,000 pre-bookings for the new iPhone before prices were announced.