iPhone 3G goes waterproof

H2O Audio, the company that specialises in waterproof cases and underwater audio equipment has released a new range of waterproof cases that will fit the new iPhone 3G from Apple.

The new range called the AMPHIBX will offer a 100% watertight secure seal up to 12ft/3.6m underwater, the ability to control touch and click wheel controls even under water and come with a connector for using a standard headphone plug under water.

Besides the iPhone the case range will offer underwater protection for the iPod players, iPod touch, as well as most mp3 players and phones.

The AMPHIBX series is designed to accommodate more than one specific device without sacrificing performance say its makers.

The company is hoping that users will use the soon to be released SURGE bass-amplified waterproof headphones.

Available in the US this month the cases are expected to cost around $69.99 to $79.99.

No word as yet on when we will be getting these in the UK.

We will keep you posted.