  Jobs: 60 million Apps sold in first month

Steve Jobs has said that over 60 million applications have been downloaded from the App Store in the first month.

The comments made in an interview with the Wall Street Journal means that the company has netted around $30 million in sales so far from people downloading software to their iPhone or iPod touch.

In the interview Jobs commented he'd: "never seen anything like this in my career for software."

Going on to say that phone differentiation is no longer about radios and antennas but about software.

Big winners in the store where also listed with Sega's Super Monkey Ball, presumably benefiting from being in the keynote, being downloaded 300,000 times in the first 20 days and free medical reference app Epocrates seeing over 125,000 downloads so far. A quarter of Epocrates previously installed mobile user base.

Jobs also cleared up rumours and questions about the now infamous "Kill switch" that allows Apple to remove software from the App Store at the press of a button.

"Hopefully we never have to pull that lever, but we would be irresponsible not to have a lever like that to pull"