  Apple removes Box Office from Apps store

According to reports circling the web, a popular movie listings iPhone application has been removed from the Apple App Store.

Box Office is developed by Metasyntactic and it says it has no idea why the app has been pulled.

In a statement published on Boing Boing Gadgets, the developer writes: "Apple pulled the app yesterday (03 August) without giving my any notification that they were doing it, or what their justification was for removing it".

"I’ve tried to contact them about the issue, but it’s been a complete dead end. If anyone has a useful contact number for apple, please let me know."

"I’m in regular contact with all my data providers, and none of them have had an issue with my app. Indeed, the response was the exact opposite. They like my app and have even asked if I would do custom application work for them in the future."

"Furthermore, all the data I use is licensed by the owners as 'free for non commercial use' i.e. precisely what BoxOffice is."

"So I’m stuck here not knowing what has happened, or what I can do about it."

"If any of you have any ideas, please let me know via cyrusn@stwing.upenn.edu".