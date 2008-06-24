  3G users in Europe crosses 100 million mark

Reuters is reporting that European mobile carriers have crossed the 100 million mark with subscribers on their third-generation networks.

Citing data from market research firm Informa Telecoms and Media it seems the milestone was reached earlier this year.

As of the end of May, the data reveals that Europe had 101.5 million 3G subscriptions out of a total of mobile subscriptions of 910.8 million.

This works out to around an 11% penetration level for devices that were in active use for voice or data services or both.

"A slight slowdown in the growth in WCDMA handset sales in Western Europe in (the first quarter) was counteracted by an acceleration in sales of WCDMA/HSPA data cards and modems, which boosted the size of the total 3G market, particularly in Sweden and Austria", the firm said.

The percentage of 3G subscribers is highest in Sweden, Norway and Italy with well over 25%, followed by Portugal, Austria and Spain.