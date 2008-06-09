  New Apple iPhone expected tonight

Apple is expected to announce the launch of a new iPhone this evening (Monday) following months of speculation online, in newspapers and magazines.

What could be the world’s worst kept secret of the year, Steve Jobs is, if all the rumours are true, about to announce the launch of a 3G version of the handset that the company is hoping will silence critics once and for all.

Last year Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO, has confirmed the company would launch a 3G iPhone in 2008.

Making the comments at the "Mum is no longer the word" press conference at the Regent Street Apple store in London, Steve Jobs, CEO of Apple said: "You can expect a 3G iPhone later next year". At the time Jobs blamed power issues for a lack of 3G option at launch.

Will Steve Jobs announce a 3G version? Will it feature GPS? Will the UK get the handset at the same time as the US? What about the App Store? What about other announcements being made?

In what is sure to be a news-packed keynote, Pocket-lint will be covering the CEO’s address to the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco starting from 6pm UK time bringing you all the latest news as it happens.

We will keep you posted.

See you at six.