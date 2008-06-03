  3G iPhone will be 22% thinner

With just days to go before the supposed unveiling of the second-gen iPhone, more rumours are hitting cyberspace about the new Apple mobile.

CultofMac has chimed in with info from a "hot tip from a programmer at a major software publisher who claims to have seen the specs for the iPhone 2".

According to the tipster, the iPhone 2 will definitely be announced by Steve Jobs at Apple's WWDC on 9 June, and will offer more features in a slimmer design.

The new version will apparently boast 3G, GPS, will be 22% thinner with an improved battery life and will be offered in two capacities, 16GB and 32GB, compared to the 8GB and 16GB on offer now.

Consistent with recent reports from The Times, this particular source also suggests that the price of the device will be subsidised in order to boosts sales.