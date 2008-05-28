  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Apple phone news

iPhone's 3G casing revealed?

This is not the first such sighting of the supposed casing, and therefore final design, for the 3G iPhone and it will likely not be the last as we edge closer to the date where all will be revealed, but Dutch site iPhoneclub seem convinced by its legitimacy.

The photos, apparently from a European accessory designer, show subtle but significant alterations to the iPhone's outer appearance.

The rumoured curved back appears in this design, as does a thinner chrome bezel, and the phone loses its aluminium back in favour of plastic, another tweak mentioned in the rumour mill.

What can't be seen from these images is the rumoured video-calling front-facing camera or tweaked microphone and speakers, so you'll have to take it with the proverbial pinch and make up your own minds as to whether or not this is a leak, or a cheeky hoax.

