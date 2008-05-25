  3G iPhone lands in the US?

Apple’s 3G iPhone is supposedly already in the US if rumours are to be believed.

According to ImportGenius.com, a site which describes itself as a suite of competitive intelligence tools for the import-export industry, stock analysts and private equity investors, says the iPhone has been winging its way into the US for the last 3 months:

"On March 19 Quanta delivered 20 ocean containers of merchandise, described on the Bills of Lading as 'electric computers,' to Apple, Inc. Neither Apple, Quanta, nor any other company has ever used this product description for any shipments to the U.S."

"Over the last few months shipments of 'desktop computers' and other devices did not fall off, indicating that these 'electric computers' represent a new product for the company rather than a simple renaming for their Customs declarations."

"The initial shipments were followed on March 27, April 28, May 6 and May 17 with an additional 44 containers—each containing an estimated 40,000 units of the new phone. The sixteen containers imported by Apple Inc. itself—as opposed to the Quanta subsidiary—were delivered on March 19 and 27 to the Jonestown, Pa. facilities of Ingram Micro, Apple’s U.S. distribution partner."

The site speculates that the term "electric computers" refers to the new iPhone.

The company’s container shipping databases allow businesses to access detailed information on the US importing activities of their competitors, their suppliers, their competitors' suppliers, through an easy-to-use online search interface.

While it’s most likely one to put in the rumours bin, it is entertaining to see how far some people go to find out whether or not Apple will be announcing a 3G iPhone next month.