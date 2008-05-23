Showing the power of gossip and speculation on the stock market, Barrons is reporting that Apple's share price is being affected by "rumors of a rumor".

Apple shares apparently lost ground - down nearly $3 - over mutterings involving possible delays of the 3G iPhone.

Barrons reports: "trading source tells me there are 'rumors of a rumor' of a 3G delay ... Meanwhile, TheFlyOnTheWall.com is reporting that the weakness is being 'attributed to vague concerns regarding 3G launch”.

Bearing in mind, that aside from Steve Jobs' comments on the matter last year, Apple has not confirmed that there will even

a 3G iPhone, it demonstrates how seriously whispered info is taken by traders.

Before the iPhone's launch last year Apple stock suffered dramatically when a gadget blog published a supposed leaked memo stating the phone would be delayed, that was later revealed to be a hoax.

Apple is expected to announce the 3G version of the iPhone during Steve Jobs' keynote speech at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco on 9 June.

Get the brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on the network that gives you 4G in more places than any other. EE runs the UK’s biggest and fastest mobile network, offering superfast 4G in more places than any other operator after pioneering the UK’s first superfast 4G mobile service in October 2012. The networks coverage extends to 90% of the UK’s landmass and EE has received extensive independent recognition, including being ranked the UK’s best overall network by RootMetrics.