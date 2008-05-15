Apple's touchscreen iTablet confirmed?
The speculation about a multi-touch Apple tablet has been doing the rounds for a while, but an official source has stepped forward and admitted something is at the core of the Apple rumours.
Intel's Hannes Schwaderer of the company's German ops, has now stated unequivocally that Apple will be using the new Intel Atom processor - designed for use in MIDs - in a "future iPhone".
This mysterious device is said to be larger than the existing model - cue iTablet rumours - due to its larger display with the suggestion of 720 x 480 screen spec.
And, taking these rumours to the next level, and perhaps a little beyond credibility, Intel is officially launching the Atom platform in June - around about the same time Apple boss Steve Jobs will be taking to the stage for his WWDC08 keynote speech.
