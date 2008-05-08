  iPhone to go on sale in 16 Latin American countries

In what appears to rapidly be becoming a global roll-out of the device, it has been announced that the iPhone will go on sale across 16 Latin American countries later this year.

Mexican wireless carrier America Movil has issued a statement that it has signed an agreement with Apple to sell the iPhone across its territories.

"We're excited to be working with America Movil to bring the iPhone to Latin America later this year, and we can't wait to get this revolutionary phone in the hands of even more people around the world", confirmed an Apple spokesperson.

America Movil is the largest mobile operator in Latin America with over 159 million subscribers as of March and has been rolling out 3G networks across the region since late-2007.

Although the exact list of countries to get Apple's mobile has not been confirmed, America Movil provides 3G services to 14 countries, and as well as Mexico and the United States, operates in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

This follows the news that Vodafone will offer the iPhone in 10 countries, Canada is finally to get the device and Orange is looking to expand its country coverage of iPhone sales.