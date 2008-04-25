  8GB iPhone sold out in UK

Carphone Warehouse has confirmed that it is completely out of stock of the 8GB iPhone in all its stores up and down the country.

The news comes just hours after affiliate website Tradedoubler emailed customers to stop promoting the iPhone £100 promo on their sites.

A spokesman for Carphone Warehouse told us:

"Our price promotion has given many more of our customers the opportunity to enjoy the iPhone experience."

"Due to this unprecedented demand we have now sold out of the 8GB iPhone and we're currently reviewing the stock situation."

*In the meantime, customers can still purchase the 16GB iPhone at the standard price at The Carphone Warehouse."

Carphone Warehouse has said that it is reviewing whether or not to restock the item, suggesting more than ever that a new model will be introduced in the coming months.

Meanwhile O2 has told us that it's sold out online, has limited stock in store and is also reviewing whether or not to re-order.

UPDATE: Apple has got in touch with Pocket-lint to confirm that not surprisingly given it didn't drop the price that it still has stock of the 8GB iPhone currently available in its retail and online stores.