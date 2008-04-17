  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

iPhone not getting price cut in Ireland

|
  iPhone not getting price cut in Ireland
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

Although O2 and retailer Carphone Warehouse recently reduced the price of the 8GB iPhone in the UK by £100 to £169, it seems Irish Apple fans are not going to enjoy the same discount.

Already feeling hard done by - the iPhone only launched in Ireland in March, some 5 months after it was available in the UK - the cost for the device was already higher over in the Emerland Isle.

O2 Ireland's compulsory 18-month tariffs were also criticised for being particularly uncompetitive and Irish users do not get free The Cloud Wi-Fi access, nor do they get Apple's "Visual Voicemail".

O2 has officially dashed hopes of imminent discount: "At present, we have no plans to introduce a similar promotional offer. However, as with all our products and services, we will continue to review our pricing strategy for the iPhone on an ongoing basis".

PopularIn Phones
  1. Guess how many OnePlus 6 phones were sold in just 22 days
  2. Huawei announces 6 million P20 smartphones sold: What's all the fuss about?
  3. Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone could cost nearly $2,000 at launch
  4. 2018 iPhones to support faster charging technology, says report
  5. Google to let Pixel owners toggle between dark or light launcher theme
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 colour options revealed, which is your favourite?
  2. Sony Xperia XZ3 images surface showing dual-lens camera
  3. Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to get larger battery thanks to horizontal camera
  5. Samsung may embed earpiece in Galaxy S10 display
Comments