3G iPhone in "months"

We've said this before, and we'll say it again - the fact that there will be a 3G iPhone is old news - Apple CEO Steve Jobs has confirmed that such a model will exist, it really is just a matter of

when

it will arrive that is the mystery.

However, adding a bit more information to that particular conundrum is an AT&T executive in the States who has said it will now be a matter of "months" before the faster version arrives.

Gizmodo reports from the CTIA event in Las Vegas that AT&T Mobility CEO Ralph de la Vega, after mentioning that he expected all of their smart integrated devices to be 3G in the next couple months, was questioned on the iPhone specifically.

When asked if that timescale included the iPhone, De la Vega responded, "Let me repeat what I said: I think that you're going to see our integrated devices be 3G devices in the not-too-distant future, and I mean months. That should be clear enough". Crystal, we think...

