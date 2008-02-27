Apple iPhone 1.1.4 update released

Apple has released a new update for the iPhone today to version 1.1.4.

The new update, which weighs in at over 160MB does not however seem to include a Software Developers Kit as promised by Apple by the end of February.

In fact reports by users who have installed the software on the mobile phone suggest that no new features have been added with Apple citing "bug fixes" for the update.

However which bugs it fixed, Apple has not clarified.

According to reports online, some users are reporting improvements with the way multiple webpages will load in the Safari browser.

Those keen to jailbreak the phone so they can install third party applications on it will be pleased to hear that according to Ziphone, its jailbreaking solution for firmware 1.1.3 still works on the new 1.1.4 version.

We will keep you posted.