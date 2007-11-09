  iPhone Week: Accessory of the Day - "The Missing Manual"

David Pogue is a the personal technology columnist for the New York Times and one of the handful of journalists hand-picked by Apple HQ to receive an iPhone head of the device's US launch.

As such, you'd expect him to know his iPhone stuff, and indeed he does, a whole book's worth, to add to his "Missing Manuals" series.

"iPhone: The Missing Manual" is full of information about how to get the most out of your iPhone.

Colour graphics and custom designed pages claim to help you accomplish specific tasks - everything from using wireless to watching videos.

Described as full of humour, tips, tricks, and surprises, this book offers free content suggestions as well as how-tos.

UK buyers should note that this is an American title, and covers the AT&T version of the iPhone, but for anyone who still prefers a paper-based learning method, should prove an interesting tome.