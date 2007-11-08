iPhone Week: Accessory of the Day - Apple iPhone Bluetooth Headset

Today's suggested iPhone accessory is from Apple itself. We think the iPhone Bluetooth Headset is perhaps one for completists, rather than those strictly looking for the absolute best on the market, but it has got some good things going for it.

Obviously functionality is what you would expect - pair this with your iPhone and you can take and make handsfree calls from your new mobile.

Specs come in at 5.5-hours talk time, 72 for standby, it weighs 6.5 grams, measures approx 50 x 12 x 5mm, offers a range of 10 metres and has anodized aluminium casing.

Where it shines is not only that gorgeous minimalistic design, but with the use of the iPhone Dual Dock. This product connects to your computer, you can place both your iPhone and the iPhone Bluetooth Headset in the dock to sync the iPhone and charge both devices. Tidy, eh?

Available now in the UK for £79.