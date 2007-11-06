  1. Home
iPhone Week: App of the Day - Devicescape Wi-Fi Auto Connect

|
Devicescape Wi-Fi auto-connect software is available for use, for free, on the Apple iPhone (and the iPod touch).

This service lets owners of the iPhone "seamlessly" connect to Wi-Fi networks and public hotspots at cafés, university networks, muni networks, and many more.

Devicescape eliminates the need to launch a browser to enter user names and passwords.

Your user name and password are entered just once and stored on a secure server and, after that, Devicescape enables you to automatically connect to any supported network within range.

Devicescape works at hundreds of thousands of hotspots worldwide by supporting more than 400 public networks including the largest carriers in the world such as T-Mobile and AT&T, municipal and free networks, and nearly 100 university and college networks.

