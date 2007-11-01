  iPhone Week: App of the Day - Finger Scan

In this new series of articles leading up to the iPhone's launch on the 9th November, we're going to bring you one iPhone application a day that we believe is worth highlighting.

Although many of the widgets we plan to tell you about are useful tools, we thought we'd start the mini-series off with a light-hearted option.

The Finger Scan from Kudit is a funny one - it's designed to look as if your iPhone is verifying your fingerprint before going through the process of unlocking the phone.

Obviously, it's a simulation only, but we think the fooling your mates in the pub with the biometric functionality of the iPhone possibilities are priceless and should get you some good laughs.

Link to download the application below...