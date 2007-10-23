  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

AM Micro announces Matias Armor for iPhone

|
1/3  
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

AM Micro has announced the release of Armor for the iPhone, from Matias, the makers of laptop and iPod Armor.

Using the same materials as they did with the Laptop and iPod Armor, Matias have created this protective shell for the iPhone from aircraft-grade aluminium.

Although it is protected from bumps and scratches, it still allows full access to the screen, sleep buttons, headphone socket, volume and docking ports.

It weighs 35 grams thanks to the lightweight shell, and the neoprene lining instead of heavy padding. This means that if the iPhone is dropped, the Armor will absorb the shock to minimise damaging to the iPhone.

Matias have also included a 360 degree swivel belt clip and lanyard that they say is handy if you are short on pockets, although both are, thankfully, optional.

The Armor is available from now for £14.95 from AM Micro.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  2. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, features and everything else you need to know
  3. BlackBerry Key2 initial review: QWERTY has never looked so good
  4. Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL specs, release date, news and rumours
  5. Sony Xperia XZ3 could bring dual cameras to a slimmer body
  1. Honor 10 review: The affordable flagship to upset OnePlus?
  2. Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
  3. Sony Xperia XZ3 release date, specs and rumours
  4. IFA 2018: What to expect from Berlin's giant tech show
  5. Essential Phone finally has a new module: a headphone jack dongle
Comments