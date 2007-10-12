  iPhone-clones invasion coming in 2008

DigiTimes is reporting that not only are Taiwan-based manufacturers planning a raft of iPhone-esque products, but more well-known phone brands are planning to hop on the iPhone bandwagon in 2008.

The sites reports: "Taiwan-based handset makers such as Asustek Computer, BenQ, Compal Communications and Arima Communications are developing iPhone-like products with products from Asustek to be available as soon as the first half of 2008, according to sources".

These new products will apparently run on the Windows Mobile platform, be aimed at business markets, and, unlike the current iPhone, have features such as GPS and 3G.

The report continues: "International makers such as Nokia, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics are also likely to roll out iPhone-like handsets next year ... Samsung's new product will adopt Microsoft or Symbian-based platforms while a Nokia product, which is set to hit the market in the first half of 2008, will be Symbian-based".

We brought you news of Nokia's iPhone-like product earlier this year when it was revealed in a slide show at a press presentation. "Nokia are proud to copy, if its something worth copying", Nokia's head of mobile said at the time.