  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

iPhone may come 3G for Europe

|
  iPhone may come 3G for Europe
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

There hasn't been a week without further reports on the iPhone, rumours and speculation around delay and technical problems now also lay claim that two versions maybe released.

With the European launch of the iPhone set for Autumn 2006, just in time for Christmas, net warblers reckon that the phone will be split into two models. One we've heard all about and a second with a fundamental difference, 3G.

It seems that Apple may not want to miss out on the growth and popularity of 3G and it's suggested that the manufacturer has decided to include the feature into the European model.

The missing element of 3G caused a bit of a forure during 3GSM when the phone was unveiled, how far any of this is true is yet to be officially announced.

However, we are still waiting to find out when and where it will be available exactly in the UK and what it will mean for mobile networks call plans and tariffs.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours ahead of next week's launch
Samsung Galaxy X: What's the story on Samsung's phantom phone?
Leaked icon of larger iPhone X Plus spotted in iOS 12 beta
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 video confirms 1TB storage, shows off yellow S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 retail box confirms 4,000mAh battery and S Pen remote control
Android P release date could have just been confirmed
Comments