Apple prepares gambling for iPhone

|
Apple is unofficially looking to expand the range of multimedia services for the iPhone.

Still months away before a sign of an official release date in the UK, it seems like Apple is trying it’s hardest to make it the most featured mobile handset on the market. Not content with its iPod capabilities, the company is working to add additional services including gambling games.

A version of the poker game "Texas Hold 'Em" is available on Apple's website that is a suitable resolution for the iPhone and is available now for the iPod.

Further to this, it seems Apple is working with third party software developers and is looking to cash in on the desperately single, working with a dating service for the upcoming multimedia phone. This has provisionally called iPhoneFlirt.

We will keep you posted on any further services they may add.

