  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

3G iPhone rumoured to be coming Jan 2008

|
  3G iPhone rumoured to be coming Jan 2008
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring

Apple will release a 3G enabled version of its iPhone as early as January next year according to Apple rumours website Appleinsider.com.

According to the site, "After threatening to drop a large-scale cellular service contract based on concerns that it would lock itself out of a trade-up to the iPhone, a Swedish firm has received assurances from its liaison at the provider that the coveted gadget would arrive as soon as September - and, startlingly, that a version of the handset with 3G wireless internet access would be in the provider's hands as soon as January of 2008".

The move, if true, would mean Apple would be releasing a second version of its yet un released phone just months after a UK launch and just 6 months after its US launch.

It would also mean that Apple would be able to offer iTunes music and film downloads and surf the internet quicker over the air via a 3G network without users having to rely on finding a Wi-Fi hotspot.

However there isn't anything in the rumour that suggests a 3G enabled device could be coming to the UK or the US anytime soon.

Apple has yet to announce which mobile phone operator it will be choosing in the UK and whether as it has done in the US be offering it as exclusive to any one company.

Apple was unavailable for comment at the time of writing.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
New EE mobile Wi-Fi devices and plans offer faster, lighter broadband on the move
IFA 2018: What to expect from Berlin's giant tech show this September
Pocket-lint summer party attracts the great and good in 'Honor' of GPU Turbo
The EU just fined Google £3.9 billion. Why? And what does it mean?
Stunning signed Ron Timehin photos up for grabs in top tweet comp
Comments