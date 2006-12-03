  Apple iPhone rumoured to be launching January 2007

Apple is to release its much-rumoured iPhone in January if reports from Digg.com's founder Kevin Rose are to be believed.

Rose, who accurately predicted the launch of the iPod nano, says the iPhone will be available at the beginning on next year and come in both 3G and GSM variants.

He is also predicting that the phone will feature two batteries; one for music playback and the other for talk time so that users won't be afraid of missing a call if they listen to music for too long.

In his vidcast Rose even goes as far as suggesting the model will be a slider, possibly featuring a touchscreen and come with up to 8GB of memory.

Rumoured US prices will be $249 for 4GB and $449 for 8GB.

The rumour comes on the back news that Apple filed a patent application, made public Thursday, to develope a new casing for a wireless device that can operate as an iPod and a mobile phone. The application was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office in August, and is related to an application filed in July 2004.

Apple has been rumoured to be launching the phone for the last 18 months to complete with Sony Ericsson's Walkman range.

Pocket-lint even ran a story on 1 April 2004 that the company would be launching a add-on for its iconic MP3 player.

We will keep you posted.