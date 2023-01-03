Those buying a new iPhone later this year might not have to go Pro to get a camera upgrade, with the iPhone 15 rumored to have a 48-megapixel shooter.

While Apple chose not to give the iPhone 14 the same 48-megapixel main camera as the one found in the iPhone 14 Pro, things could be about to change when the iPhone 15 rolls around this September. Analyst Jeff Pu, writing via a Haitong Intl Tech Research note, believes that Apple will give the base models a nice camera bump this time around.

According to Pu, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will use the same 48-megapixel camera that was reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. That would allow for crisper photos and improved lowlight photography, two things that are always welcome. However, those hoping for other iPhone 14 Pro camera features to make the move look set to be left disappointed - Pu expects the iPhone 15 to lack the LiDAR sensor and optical zoom of the Pro models.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, both models are rumoured to benefit from improved zoom capabilities while all four new iPhones are expected to ditch Lightning in favour of USB-C for the first time. That comes as Apple readies itself for EU rules that prevent phones from using anything other than a common charging port. That port, of course, is USB-C.

In terms of release schedules, Pu believes Apple intends to launch the iPhone 15 lineup in stores around the world on September 23.