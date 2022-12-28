This is everything we have heard so far about the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, or iPhone 15 Pro Ultra as it is also rumoured to be called.

It doesn't seem like that long ago that Apple was revealing Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and those in the Steve Jobs theatre let out a little chuckle at the new feature's name.

It's not a new feature anymore though, and while the iPhone 14 Pro models are still the latest devices from Apple, and will be for many months to come, rumours are already flying around about the 2023 iPhones.

This is everything we have heard so far about the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the latter of which is also rumoured to be called the iPhone 15 Pro Ultra.

September 2023

In the past, the Apple iPhone launch date was fairly predictable. Aside from the year 2020, the company typically revealed the next iPhone on a Tuesday in the second week of September. For 2022 however, the launch date was a week earlier and on a Wednesday instead, putting the iPhone 14 series launch on 7 September 2022 and making it harder to predict future dates.

For now, there have been no specific rumours relating to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max launch dates, and it's likely there won't be for quite some time.

An educated guess would suggest we can expect the devices to be announced and made available in September 2023, but whether the announcement will be the first week of September, second week, or a different week entirely remains to be seen.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro design

IP68 rated

Polished stainless steel frame, glass rear

No button design?

Since the iPhone 12 Pro models, the iPhone has stuck to a fairly similar design. The Pro models have featured polished stainless steel bodies, matte glass rears and a large triple camera system in the top right corner of the back.

The iPhone 14 Pro models saw the introduction of an Always-On Display, as well as Dynamic Island, so we would expect the iPhone 15 Pro models to offer both of these technologies. Dynamic Island replaces the notch - which is still present on the standard iPhone 14 models - with a pill-shaped cut out that expands with information.

There has been a rumour to suggest the iPhone 15 Pro models will ditch physical buttons and move to a solid-state button design instead that uses taptics. It's also been reported that the iPhone 15 Pro models will adopt USB-C over Lightning.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro display

Same as iPhone 14 Pro models?

OLED

2000nits peak brightness

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch OLED display. It is likely Apple will stick with OLED for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models and it's likely we will see an Always-On Display again, as well as Dynamic Island.

Whether Apple will stick to the same screen sizes hasn't been detailed in rumours as yet. If it does, the resolution will probably remain the same too, along with the adaptable 120Hz refresh rate.

We'd also expect the 2000nits peak brightness from the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max to carry through to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro specs and hardware

A17 chip

USB-C

iOS 17

There haven't been many rumours surrounding the hardware and specifications for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max/Ultra as yet, though they will no doubt feature a processor upgrade compared to their predecessors. With the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max running on the A16 chip, it's likely the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will move to the A17.

A report has suggested this chip could be based on a 3nm process, though that's unconfirmed for now.

Elsewhere, it's said the iPhone 15 Pro models will move to USB-C over Lightning, as mentioned above. It's expected this will be the USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 standard if this does happen.

In terms of software, iOS 17 is due to be next, which we will no dobt learn more about at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). This normally takes place in June and the company typically reveal many of the features coming to the new iPhones and compatible older iPhones.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro camera

Triple rear camera

New Sony sensor?

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max both have a triple rear camera setup that consists of a main camera sensor, ultra-wide camera sensor and a telephoto camera sensor. The main camera sensor was upgraded to a 48-megapixel sensor in 2022 so it's possible Apple will stick with this sensor again for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

There will no doubt be some extra features added - as there were with the iPhone 14 Pro models - and there has been a rumour to suggest there will be a Sony sensor on board the iPhone 15 Pro models. It's said the sensor can double the saturation signal level in each pixel, allowing for more light capture, while also ensuring the correct exposure in different circumstances.

It is claimed this will allow users to take a clear photo of a person's face even when they have a bright light source behind them, for example. For now though, there's no official confirmation it will be in the iPhone 15 Pro models, or what the results would be like.

A focus on photography is highly likely however so expect improvements over the iPhone 14 Pro models in some form in this department.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro rumours: Everything we have heard so far

Here is everything we have heard so far about the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models.

29 November 2022: Apple iPhone 15 said to switch to new "state-of-the-art" Sony image sensor

Sony will reportedly supply the image sensor for Apple's next range of iPhones. The new sensor is alleged to double the saturation signal level in each pixel, allowing for more light capture, while also ensuring the correct exposure in different circumstances.

It is claimed this will allow users to take a clear photo of a person's face even when they have a bright light source behind them, for example.

17 November 2022: Apple's Lightning to USB-C switch will benefit iPhone 15 Pro models most, claims analyst

Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple will complete its switch to USB-C from Lightning for all devices as soon as next year - long before the EU directive demands it.

His report reveals that the entire iPhone 15 line-up will ditch the Lightning port. Only the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will carry the latest USB 3.2 or even Thunderbolt 3 standard though.

28 October 2022: Apple iPhone 15 Pro could ditch physical buttons altogether

Apple could ditch the volume and power buttons on its next iPhone, according to respected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The report states that the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max "may adopt a solid-state button design" instead. He suggests the handsets will feature "taptic" buttons instead, which work like the home button on the iPhones 7 and 8.

26 September 2022: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max could be called iPhone 15 Ultra

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the top-of-the-range Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max could instead be called the iPhone 15 Ultra.

14 September 2022: Apple tipped to use 3nm chip tech in iPhone 15, 2023 Macs

A report claimed TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) is developing 3nm-based processors, and that these will be used to build Apple's A17 processor - which will likely power the iPhone 15 Pro.