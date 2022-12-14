(Pocket-lint) - Apple is reportedly making a major change to iOS next year that will give consumers more choices when it comes to deciding where they want to download their apps.

According to Bloomberg, likely starting with next year's iOS 17 update, Apple is planning to let users install alternative app stores on their iOS devices. This capability might only be available in Europe, to comply with upcoming EU rules, and the company might only allow the installation of approved apps. Still, it would mark the first time Apple has ever officially allowed iPhone users to install apps from a source other than its own App Store. In the past, users could jailbreak their iPhones, but, of course, Apple has long warned against doing that.

Bloomberg said Apple's change of heart is due to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA). This law will require Apple to allow third-party app stores in addition to sideloading, which is when you install software downloaded from the web. The EU has a schedule for when digital companies - including Google - must comply with the law, but the primary deadline is March 2024.

Apple is reportedly considering "mandating certain security requirements" before allowing outside apps, including somehow verifying them and possibly even charging users a fee. The company is dedicating a "significant amount of resources to the companywide endeavor".

Apple also hasn't decided how to make iMessage work with other services just yet, which is another rule of the EU's DMA, Bloomberg reported.

