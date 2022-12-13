(Pocket-lint) - Apple announced Emergency SOS via Satellite during its September 2022 event alongside the reveal of the iPhone 14 series, and now the feature is expanding to more countries.

As of 13 December 2022, iPhone 14 users in the UK, Ireland, France and Germany will be able to take advantage of the service, which enables you to contact emergency services when you are in an area with no cellular or Wi-Fi cellular coverage. Those in the US have already been able to take advantage of the service.

Each model within the iPhone 14 lineup will have access to the feature, and there is a demo mode - which you can find out more about in our separate feature - to help you get an idea as to what you can expect. You'll need to be running iOS 16.1 or later to get access, and once you activate the service, you'll get two years free.

Emergency SOS via Satellite will connect you to relay centres with Apple-trained emergency service staff who will contact emergency services on your behalf and get you the help you need. You can read all about the Emergency SOS via Satellite in our separate feature, but in a nutshell, if you diall 112 or 999 from your iPhone 14 model, or you text those numbers, an interface will appear.

You'll need to complete a short questionnaire answering vital questions so the right help can be sent to you. You'll be directed as to where to point your phone in order to connect to a satellite and a message will be sent including your questionnaire responses; location, including altitude; iPhone battery level; and Medical ID, if enabled.

The transcript between you and the relay centre can be shared in real-time with your emergency contact or contacts and it is also possible to send your location via satellite using the Find My app.

The Emergency SOS via Satellite is available to all users running an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the countries listed above, as well as the US.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.