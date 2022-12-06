Apple Self Service Repair finally launches in UK and Europe

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has introduced its Self Service Repair program to the UK and Europe at last, enabling users to fix their devices using genuine parts themselves.

Having already launched for iPhone repairs in the US earlier this year, the service provides the tools and instructions for owners to fix their own Apple devices. That includes Mac notebooks that use Apple silicon.

At present, it is only available for repairs to iPhone SE (3rd gen), iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, plus M1 MacBooks built in 2020 and 2021 (Air and Pro).

You order the parts and tools from the official Apple Self Service Repair Store online, download the instructions and away you go. You can also return the faulty parts for recycling and get credit back from Apple.

There are more than 200 individual parts and tools on offer across the multiple products. Apple also offers tool rentals for a cheaper, one-off price in case you only want to repair a single item and don't want to buy them outright.

"When a repair is needed, we want customers to have many options for safe, reliable, and secure repair," said Apple's chief operating officer, Jeff Williams.

"That's why we’re excited to launch Self Service Repair in Europe, giving our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals."

Writing by Rik Henderson.