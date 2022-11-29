(Pocket-lint) - Sony will reportedly supply the image sensor for Apple's next range of iPhones.

The iPhone 15 family will sport a new, "state-of-the-art" sensor made by Sony Semiconductor Solutions, it is claimed by sources in component manufacturing.

The new sensor will rival advancements made by Samsung recently. It is alleged to double the saturation signal level in each pixel. This allows it to capture more light, while also ensuring the correct exposure in different circumstances.

Nikkei claims this will allow users to take a clear photo of a person's face even when they have a bright light source behind them, for example.

It also states that Sony's technology works by placing "photodiodes and transistors in separate substrate layers". This enables the use of more photodiodes on its own, dedicated layer.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

There's no word yet on the resolution of the new sensor or other properties. Nor whether this technology is planned for all iPhone 15 models or just the Pro devices.

Nonetheless, it seems that the next iPhone generation could experience a major upgrade all-round - not least considering it will also be the first to ditch the Lightning port and adopt USB-C instead. Thereby complying with the latest EU directive on charging standards.

Best Black Friday 2022 phone deals: Samsung, Pixel, OnePlus and more By Chris Hall · 25 November 2022 · The Black Friday sales always offer some great discounts across a number of top brands like Apple and Samsung.

Writing by Rik Henderson.