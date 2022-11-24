iPhone 15 Pro's vibrating buttons hinted at by part supplier

(Pocket-lint) - Amid rumours that Apple will ditch physical buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro, a report adds further fuel to the fire thanks to supplier comments.

Rumours of a solid-stage iPhone 15 Pro first surfaced in October with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo pointing to the removal of mechanical volume and power buttons from Apple's best iPhones. Now, the CEO of a company that could be responsible for making it happen might have let the cat out of the bag.

Cirrus Logic CEO John Forsyth told an earnings call that his company was working on a new component for the "back half of next year". That component was confirmed in a prior shareholder letter to be a component related to Apple's Taptic Engine vibration motors. With that in mind, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley believe that Apple's button-less iPHone 15 Pro is now more real than ever.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

"When looking at potential use cases, the largest change in new iPhone models next year is the removal of the buttons, which would require additional drivers for the haptics engine, making it the most likely use case for new content," the pair said via an investor note seen by MacRumors.

The only real reason to move to solid-state volume and power buttons would be to make the iPhone 15 Pro mode water resistant than older models. The removal of physical buttons would effectively seal up the iPhone in ways not possible otherwise, preventing water from finding its way in.

If Apple follows its usual release patterns we can expect the company to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models in September of 2023, but expect more leaks long before then.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.