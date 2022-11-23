Charge your iPhone safely wherever you are with Mcdodo

(Pocket-lint) - Although iPhones are advanced devices, they’re sometimes plagued by low battery life. When your smartphone is about to die, you don’t necessarily have time to leave it on the charger. You need a tool that lets you recharge your gadget right next to your laptop or inside your car.

Mcdodo has two perfect solutions – the Magsafe Car Mount and Magnetic Wireless Charger. Let’s see what the two products have to offer.

What makes Mcdodo chargers a great pick?

Mcdodo is a renowned manufacturer of electronics. They produce all their devices using advanced methods and cutting-edge technologies. The Magsafe Car Mount and Magnetic Wireless Charger are no exception. Here are the key features:

Mcdodo Magsafe Car Mount

The Mcdodo Magsafe Car Mount is a state-of-the-art wireless charger with a 2-in-1 design. You can use the device as a car smartphone holder and wireless charger simultaneously. Once you place your iPhone on it, it’ll stay firmly attached to the Mount and keep charging despite any speed bumps or sharp turns.

Mcdodo has taken the design to the next level with non-slip silicone and strong magnets. There are also LED indicators that blend in nicely with your car lights and the rest of the interior.

Another impressive feature of the accessory is its adjustability. You can seamlessly switch from landscape to portrait to accommodate any car and charge your iPhone without taking up too much space. It’s easy to install and handle, making it perfect for those who aren’t tech-savvy.

The Car Mount is more stable than regular smartphone holders. It features a triangle base and robust vent clip to protect your wireless charger from damage. Plus, the product comes with a rubber ring to absorb any impact and keep your iPhone intact.

Finally, the Mount has reliable heat dissipation holes. These components on the back of the gadget prevent overheating caused by charging and make the charger more efficient.

The charger is compatible with the following devices:

iPhone 14/ 14 Pro/ 14 ProMax/ 14 Max

iPhone 13/ 13 Pro Max/ 13 Pro / 13 Mini

iPhone 12/ 12 Pro Max/ 12 Pro/ Mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max (or earlier models with magnetic cases)

Mcdodo Magnetic Wireless Charger

The Mcdodo Magnetic Wireless Charger is just as well-made as the previous product. The gadget comes with several top-quality features.

Primarily, Mcdodo has delivered an appealing transparent design. There’s double-sided tempered glass that allows you to see the internal components of the device. You also get a high-purity aluminium alloy shell with incredible wear and corrosion resistance.

Like the Car Mount, The Magnetic Wireless Charger provides optimal heat dissipation. It prevents damage to your iPhone due to extreme temperatures.

This product also features a durable and portable body. You can easily carry it in your pocket when travelling or working and recharge your gadget in a heartbeat. It’s shipped with top-quality chips to ensure stable performance, faster output, efficient cooling, and radiation protection. This gives you peace of mind, knowing the device can withstand the harshest elements.

The back of the gadget has powerful N52 magnets that automatically connect to your device once attached. They enable you to recharge your smartphone fast while preventing your iPhone from moving away from the centre.

This Wireless Charger has a USB-C input and foreign object detection. When it identifies a foreign metal object, it cuts off the energy supply to avoid dangerous surges.

You can use the gadget with the following devices:

iPhone 14/ 14 Pro/ 14 ProMax/ 14 Max

iPhone 13/ 13 Pro Max/ 13 Pro / 13 Mini

iPhone 12/ 12 Pro Max/ 12 Pro/ Mini 6

AirPods Pro, AirPods 2, AirPods 3

Boost Your Tech Collection

Gone are the days when you had to risk harming your iPhone with incompatible chargers. The Mcdodo Magsafe Car Mount and Wireless Charger are all you need to recharge your device safely and efficiently. Their advanced designs and sturdy build quality won’t let you down.