Apple's Lightning to USB-C switch will benefit iPhone 15 Pro models most, claims analyst

(Pocket-lint) - Seasoned smartphone industry analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, claims that Apple will complete its switch to USB-C from Lightning for all devices as soon as next year - long before the EU directive demands it. And, his latest report reveals that the entire iPhone 15 line-up will ditch the Lightning port.

However, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus handsets will feature lower spec'ed USB-C technology (USB-2.0), he says. Only the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will carry the latest USB 3.2 or even Thunderbolt 3 standard.

A series on posts on Kuo's Twitter feed (in Chinese and repeated in English) detail the changes he feels are coming. He suggests that "the user experience of wired transmission and video output will be significantly improved."

Apple has already confirmed its reluctant switch to USB-C for iPhones in the future, but it wasn't thought to be happening until 2024, when the new European Union's efforts to standardise mobile charging across the industry come into effect.

It has already ditched the Lightning port for its entry-level, 10th gen iPad, with the latest model now sporting USB-C. Now it seems the iPhones will soon follow.

