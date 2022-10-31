iPhone 15 Pro won't have new 8P camera as previously suggested

(Pocket-lint) - Recent rumours have suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max (or Ultra, as it may be called) will come with an improved "8P" rear camera. However, prominent industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claims that this won't be happening.

An 8P camera uses eight plastic elements in a single rear camera lens, designed (generally) to reduce distortion rather than increase zoom or focus. That Apple would consider the increase (one extra element over the iPhone 14 Pro) is not unusual, although Kuo posted on Twitter that he doesn't believe it's the case.

"I think the rumored iPhone 15 Pro series' adoption of an 8P lens won't likely come true," he wrote.

I think the rumored iPhone 15 Pro series's adoption of an 8P lens won't likely come true. — (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 30, 2022

It is more likely that Apple will concentrate on the also rumoured periscope lens for the Max (Ultra) version of its next iPhone Pro, with previous rumours also suggesting a bump to 10x optical zoom for the device.

This will be significant, if true, as the current iPhone 14 Pro Max offers 3x optical zoom - as does the iPhone 14 Pro.

Why only the larger of the two will get the increase, we're not sure. But, it'll be welcome whichever handset it makes it onto.

Writing by Rik Henderson.