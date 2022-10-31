Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Apple phone news

iPhone 15 Pro won't have new 8P camera as previously suggested

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint iPhone 15 Pro won't have new 8P camera as previously suggested
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Recent rumours have suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max (or Ultra, as it may be called) will come with an improved "8P" rear camera. However, prominent industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claims that this won't be happening.

An 8P camera uses eight plastic elements in a single rear camera lens, designed (generally) to reduce distortion rather than increase zoom or focus. That Apple would consider the increase (one extra element over the iPhone 14 Pro) is not unusual, although Kuo posted on Twitter that he doesn't believe it's the case.

"I think the rumored iPhone 15 Pro series' adoption of an 8P lens won't likely come true," he wrote.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Get free Pixel Buds A-Series with Pixel 6a order
Get free Pixel Buds A-Series with Pixel 6a order By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

For a limited time, Google will throw in the Pixel Buds A-Series free with your Pixel 6a. 

It is more likely that Apple will concentrate on the also rumoured periscope lens for the Max (Ultra) version of its next iPhone Pro, with previous rumours also suggesting a bump to 10x optical zoom for the device.

This will be significant, if true, as the current iPhone 14 Pro Max offers 3x optical zoom - as does the iPhone 14 Pro.

Why only the larger of the two will get the increase, we're not sure. But, it'll be welcome whichever handset it makes it onto.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
  • Via: Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro may not get this Main camera upgrade after all… - 9to5mac.com
  • Source: @mingchikuo - twitter.com
Sections Apple Phones