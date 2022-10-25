iPhone 15 Pro to get more RAM, Pro Max zoom upgrade, analyst says

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's iPhone 15 Pro will benefit from more RAM, a USB-C port, and more, one analyst says - but the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the one that you want.

That's because Apple will reportedly give the iPhone 15 Pro Max a new periscope lens, allowing it to benefit from increased zoom capabilities all the way up to 10x. The current maximum zoom offered by an iPhone is just 3x, making next year's potential camera upgrade a big one for photographers.

Apple might have only just released its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices, but we can be confident that more iPhones will arrive next year. Analysts at Trendforce believe that alongside the expected USB-C upgrade Apple will also add new chips, but likely only in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This year, the iPhone 14 uses the same A15 Bionic as last year's iPhone 13 lineup. But those buying an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max benefit from a new A16 Bionic instead. That differentiation is likely to continue next year, the analysts note.

Other differences between the Pro and non-Pro models are likely to include more RAM in the higher-end models, Trendforce reports. All of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models currently have 6GB of RAM, but it's now thought that next year's Pro models will have 8GB, possibly to help with the processing power needed by any new features that are added to the camera system, including that 10x zoom.

Rounding out the report, Trendforce doesn't expect Apple-designed 5G modems to be used next year, although the 2024 models could finally make the switch away from Qualcomm. Apple has been working on in-house modem tech since buying Intel's modem business but has so far stuck with Qualcomm parts while development continues.

If all goes according to previous years we can expect Apple to announce the iPhone 15 lineup in September 2023.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.