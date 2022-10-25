How to update apps on your iPhone

(Pocket-lint) - If you're new to your iPhone, or you're just trying to brush up on how to use one you've had for a little while, one question you might be asking yourself is how to update apps.

What used to be a big part of the App Store experience on iOS, with its own section and notifications to let you know when updates were needed has become a lot more subtle. Still, follow the steps we've laid out below and you'll be updating your apps in no time.

How update apps on iPhone

The App Store is still our destination when it comes to updating apps - follow along with the steps below.

Open up the App Store on your iPhone Tap on your profile image in the top right corner of the display Once your profile opens, scroll down until you see a list of installed apps Tap "Update" next to those that have the option, to update them manually

That's it - you're now updating apps (and a handy Update All button at the top of the list will do this in a big batch for you).

If you simply see a list of apps with "Open" next to them, we've got good news - you don't have any updates that you can do, so all your apps are up to date.

How to turn on automatic updates on iPhone

If you want your phone to handle these updates for you (as most of us will), simply follow the steps below to double check that automatic updates are on (or off, as you prefer).

Open the Settings app on your iPhone Scroll down to App Store and tap into the settings Under Automatic Downloads, check that App Updates is either enabled or disabled as you desire

This will have your phone either updating automatically or not, whichever is easier for you.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.