(Pocket-lint) - Apple released iOS 16.1 on 24 October, bringing with it a number of features on top of those released with iOS 16 in September.

The new features include the ability to use the company's Fitness+ subscription service without an Apple Watch, but it also adds iCloud Shared Library and third party support for the Live Activities feature, as well as Live Activities appearing in Dynamic Island.

On top of those, battery percentage has been added to the battery icon in the status bar, there's a Clean Energy Charging option and Matter support has also been added. There are a few other features too, like the ability to delete the Wallet app and there's an updated user interface when you close the screenshot editing tool.

To make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of the iOS software - iOS 16.1, follow these steps below:

Open Settings on your iPhone Tap on General Head to Software Update If you are running iOS 16.1, it will tell you your iPhone is up to date and list 16.1 If you aren't, iOS 16.1 will appear here, with a 'Download and Install' button below Tap on Download and Install Enter your iPhone passcode Agree to the terms and conditions Tap 'Agree' again Choose whether to use mobile data to continue downloading the update if you leave Wi-Fi iOS 16.1 will then start downloading

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.