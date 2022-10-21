iPhone trick: How to put a call on hold

(Pocket-lint) - There are a number of tips and tricks hidden within the iOS software, from taking a full webpage screenshot to using the back of your iPhone as a secret button.

Did you know it is also possible to put a call on hold though? This is an easy thing to do when another call comes through and you're on a call already because the option appears on the screen.

There's a way to put a call on hold when another call isn't coming through though - it's just a hidden trick. Here's how.

How to put a call on hold on iPhone

There are a number of reasons you might want to put a call on hold. Of course one of those reasons might be if you have another call coming through, which as we mentioned, iPhone allows for by giving you that option.

It might be that you need to speak to someone at the door though, or take a call on another phone, or perhaps you just need a couple of minutes.

If you need to put a call on hold on your iPhone and there isn't another call coming through, follow the steps below.

While you're on a call on your iPhone, press and hold the mute button. You'll need to hold it down for a few seconds The person on the other end will then be put on hold Tap the Hold button again to take them off hold. That's it!

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.