Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max could be called iPhone 15 Ultra

(Pocket-lint) - Apple announced four iPhones at event in September comprising the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. A report has suggested the naming could change for 2023 though.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has an excellent track record when it comes to Apple devices, the top-of-the-range Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max could instead be called the iPhone 15 Ultra.

The company brought back the Plus naming for 2022 with the launch of the iPhone 14 Plus, having not used it since 2017 with the iPhone 8 Plus, so it's not uncommon for branding to change.

The Apple Watch Ultra was also revealed during the September event, marking the top-of-the-range smartwatch so using Ultra branding for iPhone would make sense for future models. If it does though, it's not clear what the smaller iPhone 15 Pro would be called.

Gurman previously claimed that Apple would switch to USB-C for the iPhone 15 models and other rumours have suggested all iPhone 15 models will offer the Dynamic Island feature found on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

For now, nothing is confirmed and we are still a long way from the launch of the iPhone 15 models but we don't think the iPhone 15 Ultra name is completely far fetched so we expect several more rumours about this in the coming months.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.