(Pocket-lint) - Apple announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max alongside the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus during an event in September.

The Pro models offer a number of differences compared to the standard models, one of which is an Always On Display. The Always On Display means some information remains on your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max's screen in a dimmed format, even when the screen is off.

It's a feature that's long appeared on Android smartphones, though it's new for iPhone users. We thought it was well executed in our iPhone 14 Pro review, but if you find it strange to have something always showing on your screen, or you think it is affecting your battery life, you can turn it off. Here's how.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

How to turn off the iPhone 14 Pro's Always On Display

If you want to turn off the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max's Always On Display, follow these quick steps below and it will revert to an all black screen when the display is off, like previous iPhone models have done, and like the standard iPhone 14 models offer.

Best smartphone 2022: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy By Chris Hall · 20 June 2022 What are the best smartphones available in 2022? We test the latest options from Google, Apple, Samsung, Oppo and many more to find out.

Open Settings on your iPhone Tap on Display & Brightness Toggle off Always On That's it!

It's worth keeping in mind that the Always On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro has some smart elements.

When your iPhone is in Sleep Focus for example, the Always On Display won't appear. The same applies if you are wearing an Apple Watch and you walk away from your iPhone, the Always On Display will turn off, making the assumption that you don't need it as you aren't with your device.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.