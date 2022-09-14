Apple tipped to use 3nm chip tech in iPhone 15, 2023 Macs

(Pocket-lint) - A new report predicts that Apple will be looking to equipp even more efficient chipsets in its A and M-powered products from 2023, with development from one of its key suppliers underway for the next generation of processors.

It's being reported that TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) is developing 3nm-based processors, and that these will be used to build Apple's A17 processor - which will likely power the iPhone 15 - as well as the M3-powered Mac models predicted for next year.

Apple is one of TSMC's biggest customers, and has been a key partner in the development of the chipset that powers the latest iPhone 14 Pro models. These - of course - use a 4nm process.

Generally, in the world of processors, smaller usually means better - in terms of the nm process. The lower the number, the smaller the gap between transistors, and the more transistors can be squeezed on to the processor die. This generally makes them more powerful and more efficient. Or - at least - that's how it should work in broad terms.

More transistors squeezed into a tiny space also means it becomes more expensive and more difficult to produce too. But from Nikkei Asia's report - where this information originates - there's seemingly a race to be the first to market with 3nm-based chips, and Apple is front of the line to TSMC's designs.

There's a sense also that this advanced processor tech could also be used as a key differentiator between the 'Pro' line and regular iPhone 15, similar to this year where the iPhone 14 has an older chipset compared to the iPhone 14 Pro.

For 2023, that could end up meaning we see a 4nm-based chip on the iPhone 15 and 3nm on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

