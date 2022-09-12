(Pocket-lint) - It's been rumoured for some time now that Apple could launch a subscription service for its iPhone hardware, and a recent report suggests the company still plans to launch, possibly as soon as this year.

It would be different to simply paying to own hardware with monthly interest-free installments over 12 or 24 months, which it currently offers through its stores in a number of regions.

Rather, a customer would pay an as-yet-undetermined monthly fee to effectively hire the iPhone, with that fee dependent on which model the customer chooses.

This subscription could also be tied to an Apple One subscription too, giving the user both the new hardware and access to all of its services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud storage and Apple Arcade.

Combined with AppleCare - the company's own premium extended hardware warranty - you'd get a phone, access to all the content you need and protection, repair and replacement should anything go wrong.

The news comes from Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter (via 9to5Mac), a regular source of accurate Apple information. In it he states that Apple has also discussed allowing customers to swap out hardware when new devices are launched, similar to the iPhone Upgrade Program which currently exists.

As for why the iPhone 14 series didn't launch with the service, supposedly this was to reduce "launch day complexity". Having a huge number of people trying to order the phone, with a new way to buy the phone would be a recipe for confusion and - likely - customer frustration.

It would be an interesting move from Apple, and arguably one that makes a lot of sense.

